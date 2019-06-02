|
FRANK THORP ELIEFF
1925 - 2019
Frank Elieff passed away on May 15, 2019 in Bakersfield. Frank was born in Portland, Oregon on October 26, 1925 to Matilda (Tilly) and Thorp Elieff who, along with his sister, Louise Ward (Robert) were long time restaurateurs in Portland. After his early years during the depression (he always claimed he never went without), his high school years (where he met Carol) the war years and college Frank chose a career in retail with Sears Roebuck. In 1963 Dad took a promotion which included a transfer/move with his wife Carol (Burnett) and seven children from Sears in Portland to Bakersfield to serve as Merchandise Manager and assist in the move from Sears' downtown location to the soon-to-be-built Sears' Valley Plaza store. Frank retired from Sears after 38 years. Dad new right away that he couldn't just sit around idle in retirement, so he quickly launched a new career in real estate as a Realtor with Century 21 Minner and subsequently with Watson Realty. Frank was as much beloved by his many clients and co-workers throughout his professional life as he was adored and loved by his wife and children. His kindness, gentleness, jocularity and conviviality were his marquee attributes.
They were each 15 when Frank and Carol met while attending Grant High School in Portland. Mom always says that she knew Dad was the ONE from the beginning. Their courtship consisted of skiing, dancing to the big bands that would come through town and included Frank's military service during World War II. In 1946 they married and began their life together in Seattle, where Frank attended and graduated from the University of Washington. Dad was a proud member of the UW ski team and competitively slalom-skied on Mount Hood and even hiked to its summit. One year he claimed the Cascade Giant Slalom championship skiing the Multorpor course in 1:04.6!
At the outset of the war, Frank joined the Army Air Corp and trained as a pilot at several locations including Gardner Field, outside of Taft, before returning to the Northwest when the war ended to finish his education and start his family. Then the 1950's, the whirlwind decade that defines Frank and Carol and the Elieff clan. Seven children were born in eight years, and they emerged in a patterned sequence: boy-girl-boy-girl-boy-girl-boy.
As the family grew the Elieff home located on a large corner lot in Northeast Portland needed attention and updating. Dad enjoyed painting the house, inside and out, mowing the lawn and many other assorted projects. He was immensely proud that our house always looked great. And, yes, the house was always open to the neighborhood kids for play; roller-skating around the house and in the basement, hide-and-go-seek and tree climbing all around the property and softball in the street. At night it was storytelling and prayers with the family. For the girls his story might be "Three Little Kittens" (including meows, purrs and plenty of giggles). For the boys it might mean be being picked up and tossed onto the bed like "a big sack of potatoes". It was a joyous and lively household. However, one ominous family-huddling moment occurred in 1962 during the infamous Columbus Day Hurricane in Portland. With power outages across the city the family gathered in our suddenly darkened home as the wind howled and we all watched in horror as two of our favorite cherry trees fell, one against the other, away from our house but crashing through the roof of the neighbor's home. Dad, with concern but without hesitation, bravely marched into the storm and forged his way through the fallen trees to check on the welfare of our neighbors. Fortunately, no one was hurt and he returned home, as always, our hero.
Managing and parenting seven children-from giving them a religious upbringing, to attending their numerous school and athletic activities, to keeping up with all the household necessities, to staying in touch with their lives and careers-became the all-consuming priority for Frank and his devoted wife Carol for several decades. Their marriage lasted 73 years before Frank's passing.
Frank is survived by his wife Carol, and his seven children: Peter (Paula Fanucchi), Linda (Bill Miller), Mark (Claire Uricchio), Meegan Boiros (Joe), Tom (Eden), Karen and Felix. Grandchildren include Nicole Elieff, Alison Sunderland, Philip Salgado, Max Salgado, Lauren McKay, Brittin Kemp, Ian Elieff, Lydia Elieff and Heidi Miller. Great grandchildren include Maddox Abraham, Phoenix McKay, Rebekah Kemp, Adam Kemp, Ethan Kemp, Oscar Pillirone and Ace Sunderland.
The Elieff family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Rehabilitation Center of Bakersfield as well as the nurses and staff at Fresenius Kidney Care Bakersfield Northeast for their outstanding and loving care of Frank during his final months.
The family will be remembering Dad at a private gathering. Donations can be made in Frank's memory to the .