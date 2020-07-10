FRANKEY ELAINE (BILIARDI) DAVIS

December 31, 1946 - June 23, 2020

Frankey Elaine (Biliardi) Davis was called home on Tuesday June 23rd, 2020 at her home in Roseburg, Oregon. Frankey was born in Tulare, California on December 31st, 1946 to Mary and Frank Biliardi. Frankey had one sister, Dolly (Biliardi) Kleinhans, who lives at their childhood farm to this day. Frankey's parents were hard working Italian immigrants, her work ethic and dedication to family were instilled by her upbringing.

Frankey married Sherman Davis (also from Tulare, CA.) and moved to the bay area while he attained his engineering degree. They settled in Bakersfield and welcomed three children into their lives, Steven Davis, Teresa Davis (Reyes) and Tammy Davis. Unfortunately, Frankey and Sherman divorced and he died in a car accident in 1984.

She had a talent and skill for secretarial work and held several positions within various law offices before working for Kern County for several decades as a legal secretary until her retirement. Frankey wanted to relocate and decided to move to San Luis Obispo, California to live near her daughter Teresa. As her life changed and her dreams evolved, Frankey decided to move to Oregon. She built a home in the town of Roseburg, Oregon. The house was built to her specifications, on top of a hill and with a breathtaking view.

Frankey loved animals, loved to cook, loved to dance and travel but mostly loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. The local animal shelter in Roseburg held a special place in her heart, she loved volunteering at the thrift store because it helped fund the shelter needs.

Frankey was living her "Best Life" when she was diagnosed in September 2018 with a rare form of soft tissue sarcoma and not long after, lung cancer. She fought courageously to beat her illnesses but lost her battle on June 23rd, 2020. She has been reunited with her loving parents, Sherman and all her beloved pets in heaven.

She has left behind her children and their spouses; Steven and Anna Davis, Teresa and Francisco Reyes, and Tammy Davis, her grandchildren; Amanda Davis, Mercedes Riley, Elizabeth Riley, Taylor Davis, Tanner Davis and her great granddaughters; Sarah Holder and Lucy Monger.

Frankey was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Due to travel and health considerations for others, the family feels it prudent to hold Frankey's Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to her beloved animal shelter "Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center" in Roseburg, Oregon.