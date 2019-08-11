|
FRANKLIN DELANO HOLLIS
March 4, 1933 - July 30, 2019
Franklin Delano Hollis passed away peacefully July 30, 2019 in El Dorado, Arkansas.
Frank was born in Purcell, Oklahoma to Luther and Thelma Hollis. Frank graduated from Bradley High School in 1950. The family moved to Lindsay, Oklahoma where he met Linda Thompson. They were married in 1952 and a year later they moved to Bakersfield, California.
Frank worked for Hopper Steel where he was a steelyard dispatcher for over twenty years. His following 20+ years of working was spent painting and doing handyman jobs through his company called Frank's Painting.
Frank was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer and was involved in all of the family activities. He was a member of the Elks, Shriners and Missing Links Golf.
Frank is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years: Linda Hollis; parents Luther and Thelma Hollis, Sister Johnnie Nye, and brother Everett Hollis.
He is survived by his siblings: Carson (Laverne) Hollis of Sulphur, OK. ; Vickie (Eddie) Webre of Frisco, TX; Children: Ruth (Jerry Wayne) Guinn of El Dorado, Arkansas, Kenneth Hollis of Bakersfield, California and Steven (Kristy) Hollis of Bakersfield. Grandchildren: Jerry (Andrea) Beasley, Sandra Wesson, Amy (Bradley) Spain and Allyson Hollis.
Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church, 4600 Stockdale Hwy., Bakersfield, CA at 11:00 am on August 16, 2019.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019