FRED CRUZ TINOCO
August 30, 1928 - February 4, 2020
Fred Cruz Tinoco was born in San Angelo, Texas on August 30, 1928 to Aristero and Dia Mentina Tinoco and passed February 4, 2020 in Bakersfield, California.
Fred Tinoco was the oldest of 5 boys and 4 girls. As a young man at the age of 14, he traveled with his brothers from city to city finding any means to support his family wether it was rain or shine, he did all he could to make sure his mother and younger siblings were taken care of. As he grew up, he traveled to Bakersfield, California in 1946, where he then met the love of his life, whom he is preceded in death by, Juanita Armijo Tinoco. They met in 1951, and spent 65 amazing years together raising 8 children. Fred loved to golf on his spare time, collecting baseball cards, grooming his yard, loved boxing, and taking Juanita to play the slots in Vegas, and taking their weekend drive through downtown Bakersfield. Fred spent his adult working career working for Tenneco where he then retired from in 1984.
He is survived by his daughter, Christina Garcia; daughter Patricia and Jerry Fuentez; son, Tommy and Anna Tinoco; daughter, Mary Tinoco; daughter Dolores Micheli, 18 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Fred Tinoco is preceded in death by his children David Garcia, Freddie Tinoco, and Ralphy Garcia.
Loving dad, loving father, and grandfather... you will forever be in our hearts!
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13th from 5-9pm and services Friday, February 14th at Saint Francis at 10am, with burial to follow.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 11, 2020