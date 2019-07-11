|
|
FRED DAVID LAVERS II
February 15, 1954 - June 25, 2019
Fred David Lavers II, 65, of Glennville, CA died Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to the late Captain Jack Webster Lavers and Willai Elizabeth (George), on February 15th, 1954, in Bakersfield, CA. He graduated from North High School in 1972 and from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, CA with a BS degree in Agricultural Business in 1976. He met his wife, Mary Cynthia A. (Sanchez), at Cal Poly and they married June 17, 1978. They had just celebrated 41 years of marriage.
David was a fifth-generation cattle rancher with roots in the Glennville community since 1858. He continued his education with a Juris Doctor from the California Pacific School of Law. David was the third generation of Lavers to serve as a State Director for the California Cattleman's Association. In 2005, David became the third generation of Lavers to be honored as Kern County "Cattleman of the Year".
He lived on the Lavers Ranch and was an active cattle producer until his death. David is survived by his wife Cyndee and his son Jack, daughter in law Jenny, grandchildren Reagan and John. He is also survived by his sister Jodi and her husband, Mike Cox, as well as other Sanchez and Lavers family relatives.
A graveside service is planned at Oak Grove Cemetery, in Glennville, CA on Saturday, July 13 at 3:00 PM. A gathering of family and friends will follow for a Celebration of Life at the Veterans Hall in Glennville at 4:00 PM.
Leslie's Custom Floral is providing flower arrangements and delivery to Glennville, CA. (661) 725 - 0743.
www.lesliescustomfloral.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 11, 2019