FRED JOHN SUNIGA
June 26, 1928 - September 12, 2019
Fred John Suniga passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 with his family by his side, he was 91 years old.
He was a Korean War Veteran, and a retired produce man.
He is survived by sons, Arthur, Dennis, Chester (Carol), Baby Mitchell, Fred Jr.; daughter Kathy; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his wife Rosie; sons Mitchell Sr. and Fred Jr.; sisters Juanita and Ann; and brother Frank.
Services will be held Friday, September 20 at 11am at Christ First Ministries, 625 Robinson St., Bakersfield. Graveside to follow.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 18, 2019