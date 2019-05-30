|
|
FRED L. MOORE
September 25, 1930 - May 21, 2019
Fred L. Moore was born September 25, 1930 in Bakersfield where he was a lifelong resident. He served in the U. S. Air Force and had been employed by Pacific Bell for 43 years, retiring in 1990.
Fred is preceded in death by his first wife of 25 years, Virginia L. Moore; second wife and the love of his life for 31 years, Dorothy Mae Moore; sisters, Beatrice Carnahan and Gertrude Sturm. He is survived by his children with Virginia - Mike Moore of Bakersfield, Karen Harrison (Joe), and Lynda Curran (Tom) of Bakersfield; children of Dorothy Mae - Dwayne Bohannon (Vickie), Ron Bohannon, Scott Bohannon ( Tina), Lori Wyer (Shane); sisters, Florence Parks of Palmdale, CA, Margaret Wolfe of Benecia, CA; and will be loved and missed by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Scott and Tina Bohannon for their unselfish love and care for Dad throughout the years. Dad, you had a kind and pure heart. We will always love you and miss your quiet guidance!
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday June 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Shafter Cemetery.
DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 30, 2019