FRED LAIR BEARD
August 27, 1949 - May 28, 2020 Fred Lair Beard was born on August 27th, 1949 and passed away on May 28th, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Beloved husband, father, uncle and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 22 years Mary Beard, children James Beard (Christine), Heidi Simonin (Matt), Bennett Beard (Mianna), Kali Beard (Heather), step-children Richie Mebane (Robin), Lisa Walker (Gary), niece Jillian Kinsey, nephews John and Jeff Stockton, and grandchildren Kyle, Kaleb, Ella Simonin, and Paisley and Teal Beard. He is preceded in death by his brother Jim Beard, his sister, Ingrid Stockton, his mother Irmgard Beard, and father, James Beard. Fred graduated with a business degree at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and then moved back to the family ranch to do what he loved most; being a cowboy. Fred was a clerk on the Linn's Valley Poso Flat school board for over 20 years. He was known for his historical knowledge of the Glennville area and could tell you names of the decedents of various families that went back generations. He was also known for his sense of adventure and would take his kids and any other willing participants on horseback riding trips to the beach, multiday cattle drives, and day trips to the mountains. Fred absolutely loved all kids and you could always find him with a kid in front of him on a horse or wrestling on the ground at parties and brandings. Fred could always be seen wearing his characteristic suspenders and was known for making small talk with people he barely knew or large talk with people he knew very well. He and Mary enjoyed taking trips all over the US with their travel trailer. He held his humor until the very end and will be sorely missed by his family and his friends. Contact the family for Celebration of Life information. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Fred's honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.PanCan.org or any other pancreatic cancer research charity.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 2, 2020.