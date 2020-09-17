FRED VICENTE VALENZUELA

April 5, 1942- September 6, 2020

Fred Vicente Valenzuela, Aka "Mr. Fred" born in Brawley, California on April 5, 1942. He was raised in Brawley and later moved to Bakersfield, California in his early 20's. He went to be with the Lord on September 6th, 2020 in the comfort of his home in Bakersfield at the age of 78. He retired from Central Valley Shoring at the age of 67.

Fred is remembered by his joyous spirit and his many hobbies. He loved to fish, barbecue, go camping in Pismo Beach, grow organic vegetables, and read the newspaper. He also had many traits like welding, farm laborer, mechanics.Fred is also remembered by his love for football, his favorite team was the Oakland Raiders. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Valenzuela, his children Yolanda, Gloria, Raymond, his step-son Andy, his 18 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, his great great grandchild, and his siblings Lupe, Ralph, Jessie, Phyllis, Tommy, Mitchell, Rosie, Frank, and Tony. Fred is preceded in death by his parents Simona and Remigio Valenzuela, his 2 sons Freddie Jr. and Freddie. He will be missed dearly by his loved ones and many friends. Til we meet again Mr. Fred.

Fred's visitation services will be held Sunday September 20th, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm at Greenlawn Chapel. Services are Monday, September 21st, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 4600 E. Brundage Ln., Bakersfield, California 93307 followed by the burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, California 93305