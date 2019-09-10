Home

Freda Louise Feliz

Freda Louise Feliz Obituary

FREDA LOUISE FELIZ
January 26, 1959 - September 5, 2019

Freda was one of 15 children born to Fred and Charlotte Feliz. She lived in Bakersfield all her life. At the age of two, Freda developed spinal meningitis. Although she spent the rest of her life living with many physical challenges, Freda never complained. Because of her health issues, she was never able to work, but helped take care of her nieces and nephews. She was generous, loving and kind, and was called a living angel by family and friends. She will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her.

Freda was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters and the love of her life, Manny Luevano who died in 2003.

She is survived by her son, Miguel Provencio Jr.; grandson, Miguel Provencio III; sisters, Charlene Fernandez, Shirley Martinez, Linda Dugan and Josephine Feliz; brothers, Philip Hernandez, Adolph Feliz, Theodore Feliz, Gerald Feliz and Joseph Feliz; many nieces and nephews; and friend, Emily Williams and her family.

Visitation is scheduled Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Graveside services will be Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery.

DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 10, 2019
