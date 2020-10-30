FREDA LAVERNE (BLAKELY) WILCOXON

1931-2020

We, who have given our lives to Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior, believe the best day of our life is our last day here and the first day of eternal life. LaVerne had her best day on September 30, 2020. Born to Fred and Flossie Blakely on August 19, 1931 in Arkansas, the family moved to Bakersfield, CA in 1943. LaVerne attended Bakersfield High School, graduating with honors in 1949. She went on to attend Bakersfield Junior College, again graduating with honors and was the recipient of a Delta Kappa Gamma scholarship, enabling her to pursue a teaching career.

While attending Bakersfield College, she met her one true love, Clyde Mack Wilcoxon, whom she married August 8, 1952. LaVerne completed her bachelor's degree at San Jose State College, graduating in 1953. Mack and LaVerne moved to Fort Ord in 1953 where LaVerne was engaged as an elementary teacher at Fort Ord Grammar School. It was in 1954 that Mack and LaVerne moved to and settled in Porterville, CA for 35 years; they eventually retired in Santa Maria, CA.

Mack passed away in 2004 after 52 beautiful years together. Many family and friends were blessed by her unconditional, selfless love and hospitality. Having no biological children of their own, they embraced foreign exchange students attending classes at Porterville College as if they were part of the family. To their "kids" she became 'Mom'. Behzad Salehi, Quyen Thai and Grace Young are examples of her beautiful love for others...a hallmark of her life.

LaVerne is survived by her sister, Bonnie Billings (Ken), her brother Earl Blakely (Janice), long-time friend and sister-in-law Betty Wilcoxon, brother-in-law Gordon Smith, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. LaVerne will be remembered for her genuine, lifelong and faithful relationship with her Lord, Jesus Christ. Until we meet again, precious LaVerne.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter, CA.