FREDDIE DALE SIMPSON
August 9, 1938 - April 14, 2019
Freddie Dale Simpson was born in San Bernardino, CA. He was the first of six children born to Murrell and Ella Mae Simpson. When they moved to Bakersfield, they lived in George's Camp and he walked to Hawthorne School. He attended Fruitvale School. In his senior year at Bakersfield High School (3 months before graduation) he joined the Navy. He served 3 years (1956 to 1959) in the Navy aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Hancock.
He worked most of his life as a Drywall hanger and owned his own business, Fred Simpson Drywall. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, lapidary and camping. He had a green thumb when it came to gardening. He was known for his delicious tomatoes, oranges and pecans which he shared with many people.
He was married to his wife Shirley for 50 years and they traveled to many states and countries. He leaves 5 children: Tonya Simpson (Kenny), Terry Simpson (Julie), Lisa Kennedy, Kent Crenshaw and Kurt Crenshaw. He also leaves 9 grandchildren: Trace Crenshaw, Seth Crenshaw, James Crenshaw, Lainie Tessman (James), Cody Simpson (Jessica), Danielle Simpson, Jennifer Kennedy, Jonathan Kennedy (Brianna), Jeremy Kennedy and 6 great grand-children: Audrey and Jackson Crenshaw, Presley and Levi Tessman, Emma Kennedy and Kye Simpson, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Priscilla Perkins. He is survived by his brother Murrell Simpson (Connie) and his sisters: Norene Nickell, Paula Bassett, and Carolyn Allman (Wayne).
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 30th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 28, 2019