Freddie Williams
FREDDIE CALVIN WILLIAMS
August 7, 1936 to October 24, 2020

Freddie Calvin Williams was born in Morris, OK on August 7, 1936 to John and Susie Williams, and joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 24, 2020. He was a twin to Eddie and the youngest of ten children. Fred is survived by his wife, Neoma Williams; three sons, David (wife, Tessa), Steven, and Russell; brother John Williams; nine grandchildren (Paul, Corey, Nick, Bryan, Bailey, Taylor, Peyton, Melissa,& Shana); 2 great grandchildren(Lucas and Mariah); his brother in law and sisters in law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fred served in the Army as a marksman in Italy and Germany and went on to earn accommodations with the Boy Scouts as a cook. He worked with the local cable company for 36 years, starting with Kern Cable, which is now Spectrum, and retiring to take care of his home and the dogs that he adored. He will be remembered for his mischievous spirit and the sparkle in his eyes. Fred will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the kind people at Bristol Hospice for their help during this time. Due to Covid, services are pending.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 27, 2020.
