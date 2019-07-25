|
FREDERICK CHARLES "FRED" STEIN
October 22, 1942 - July 18, 2019
Fred Stein, 76 passed on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at home in Fredericksburg TX. Fred was born in Ft. Wayne IN, Thursday, October 22, 1942 to parents Margaret Werling Stein and Edward Stein.
"Thursday's child has far to go." His life's destiny lived up to this rhyme.
After graduating from Lakeland Union High School, Minocqua, WI, he enlisted in the US Army in 1960, serving 3 years in Germany and stateside. His final rank was Specialist 4. Fred's service engendered a love of country and lifelong support of the US Military.
Fred received a civil engineering degree in 1967 from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. After graduation he began his career as a Petroleum Drilling Engineer with Shell Oil Co in New Orleans, LA. A career that spanned 52 years with assignments overseas in Vietnam, Cameroon, Brazil, Syria, Azerbaijan, Venezuela, Australia, and Argentina. Fred's domestic assignments included, Houston, TX, Traverse City, MI and Bakersfield, CA. He worked for Shell Oil, Pennzoil, Devon Energy and his last employer, Texas Petroleum Investment Company (TPIC).
Fred enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and dog rescue work. He was an avid reader spanning a spectrum of topics; including history, mystery, science, military strategy, biographies and political science. Among family, friends and colleagues he was known as an erudite man, diligent problem solver, mentor, and one who lived a purpose filled and values driven life. He preferred to listen rather than talk, following a favorite motto, "a wise man does not tell all he knows."
Fred is survived by his wife Sherry and his first wife Susan Stein, Mother of his children, James of Portland, OR, Dan of El Dorado Hills, CA and Suzanne of Madison, WI. Grandchildren Greg and Chuck Stein and Nicole Yates. Brothers and sisters Bill Stein, Marge Stein, Barb Holquist, Steve and Stan Stein.
Celebrations of Fred and his remarkable life are pending.
The family requests memorials be made to Fred's favorite organizations; Southwest English Setter Rescue http://www.swesr.org/Donate.html and Gary Sinise Foundation https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/ or your .
Contact www.schaetter.com for more information.