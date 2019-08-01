|
|
FREDERICK J SMITH IV
June 28, 1944 - July 11, 2019
Fred is survived by his wife and soulmate, Billie and his children Jay Bynum, Monica and Lisa Niessen, his grandchildren Toni and Zack Dewing, Joseph and Sierra Bynum, Nicholas and Laura Bynum, and his great grandchildren Zachary, Eddie, Jenalle, Alexander and Kimberlynn Bynum. He has numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, he loved each of them.
Fred was always a gentleman, extremely intelligent, talented, had a wicked sense of humor and was loving and generous to a fault.
And of course, he was always a Marine.
Fred will always be loved and the memory of him will be cherished forever.
Fred's Honor Service will be held at the National Cemetery on Friday August 16th, 2019 at 10:45 AM.
A private gathering will be held afterward.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 1, 2019