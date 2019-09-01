|
|
FREDRIC JAMES CASTRO
"FREDDY J"
1938 - 2019
Fredric James Castro "Freddy J" was born March 2, 1938 to Mary Soria Castro and Emilio Castro. Raised with his sisters Mercy and Kathleen as well as brother Chris Castro. He went home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2019.
Freddy J attended Our Lady of Guadalupe church and school where he served as an alter boy and played touch football on the 5th and 6th grade teams. He continued his education at Graces Jr. High and Garces Memorial High School. While In high school he played football where he was a member of the 1953 Valley Championship team and was blessed by brother Justin with the nickname "Tiger." In his Senior year he was elected student body treasurer and captain of the varsity football team. After high school he served in the US Army. He returned to Bakersfield and continued his employment with the US Postal Service for 37 years.
After returning from military service he would notice two attractive girls riding around Bakersfield in a Thunderbird. He finally found out the name of one of the girls Donna Mae Valdez, daughter of Lee Valdez and Lupe Barron Valdez. This meeting led to a 53 year marriage to Donna Mae and a family; son Craig Castro (Gail), daughter Stephanie Castro Bouse and daughter Kristi Castro Snider (Matt Snider) and son-in-law Barry Bouse. His four grandchildren were the loves of his life, Olivia Snider, Braydon Bouse, Gavin Snider and Lola Bouse.
Freddy J was always the life of the party, he loved dancing, being with his many friends and having a good time. Freddy J and Donna Mae had a group of friends in which they had a close special bond which included monthly and holiday dinners, tailgating at Renegade games and many many happy hours at the Mexicali. Freddy J was a marathon runner in his younger days and a golfer in his retired days. He was a very faithful man and his family always came first...he loved visiting his son's farm in Ohio and loved spending time with his grandkids in Orange County. Freddy J always looked forward to his annual camping trip with his grandkids which took place every August including this past August.
Freddy J was a warrior for 13 years and his family would like to thank Dr. Ravi Patel and the wonderful staff at CBCC for taking such good care of him all those years.
Please join us is celebrating this wonderful man on Friday, September 6th at St. Francis Church; 8:30am Rosary, 9:00am mass with a graveside service immediately following at Greenlawn cemetery, 3700 River Blvd. Bright colors and Hawaiian shirts are welcome!
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 1, 2019