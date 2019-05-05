|
FREDRICK ALLEN WILLIAMS
November 16, 1942 - January 11, 2019
Fred was born November 16, 1942 in Fortuna, CA and he passed away January 11, 2019 in Greenview, CA. Fred grew up in Northern California before moving to Bakersfield. He graduated from BHS in 1961, he then attended Cal Poly SLO. Fred married Sandra Odom in 1963. They had two daughters, Susan Renne and Jill Ann. Fred was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 12 where he worked as a surveyor and a heavy equipment operator. He was promoted to business agent first in the Long Beach area then in Bakersfield. Fred married Kathy Ussery Porterfield in 2002. After retiring, he and Kathy moved to Greenview, CA. Fred was an active member of the Fort Jones Lion's Club and Siskiyou Fly Fishers. He was most proud of his service for the Scott Valley Fire Protection District. He loved traveling with Kathy, fly fishing, hunting, and going to shows with his hit-and-miss engines. Fred loved his family and friends. He would drop anything to go help anybody at any time. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, David and Marella Williams.
He is survived by his loving wife Kathy; sister Sharry MacLaren; daughters Susan (Michael) Spickler and Jill (Kevin) Galatas; step-son Eric (Leslie) Porterfield; and step-daughter Brooke Porterfield. Grandchildren: Vanessa (Travis) Stewart; Jason (Brandi) Galatas; Matthew, Brooke and Madison Spickler; Garrett Martin; Mackenzie, Abbye, Lakelynn Porterfield. Great-Grandchildren: Peter and Alexis Stewart, and Emilia Galatas.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held Saturday, May 18th at the Labor Hall located at 200 W. Jeffrey St. in Bakersfield at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Scott Valley Fire Protection District (S.V.F.P.D.) PO Box 130 Greenview, CA 96037.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 5, 2019