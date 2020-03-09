|
Fredrick Clair Frey "Chuck" passed away in Bakersfield, CA. surrounded by family on February 27, 2020 at the age of 84. Chuck was born on March 19, 1935 in Lancaster, CA.
At the age of 17, Chuck joined the Marines. He had 3 children, David, Doug and Dena. Chuck proudly served in the Marines through Vietnam and the Korean Wars retiring after 20 years. Chuck began working for General Dynamics where he retired after working 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Mary Frey.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Joyce Lampkin Frey; son, David and Della Frey; son, Doug and Tina Frey; daughter, Dena and Mark Garcia; and stepson, James and Nancy Hardin; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved him dearly.
A viewing will be held on March 10th at Mission Funeral Home from 1-5pm. Celebration of Life will be held March 11th at Mission Funeral Home at 10am. Graveside service will follow at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at 1:15pm.
Chuck lived and died as a proud Marine and American. Ronald Reagan quoted, "Some people wonder all their lives if they've made a difference. Marines don't have that problem." He will be greatly missed.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020