Frieda Manweiler
FRIEDA P. KING MANWEILER
1915 - 2020

Frieda King Manweiler died November 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, AR, shortly before her 106th birthday, going home to her beloved Lord Jesus Christ. Born Frieda Pauline Hartzler on January 3rd, 1915, on a farm near Alton, Kansas, she was the fifth child and first daughter of Peter Hartzler and Alma Funk Hartzler.

In 1940 she married Leicester Thomas King. In 1944 son Alvin Thomas was born, followed by John LeRoy in 1948. The family settled in Bakersfield in 1956. Frieda taught kindergarten in the Bakersfield schools until she retired as Teacher of the Year in 1976. She was an outstanding teacher.

Husband Leicester died in 1977, and son John, in 1993.

In the mid-80s she married a second time, to Fred Manweiler, and enjoyed trips to Hawaii and Israel. She began porcelain painting, had her own kiln, and won numerous blue ribbons at the county fair.

In 2009 she moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to be close to her son and his wife. Increasingly severe macular degeneration limited her activities as the years passed; nevertheless, she maintained an optimistic, pleasant outlook until almost the very end, when the infirmities of extreme old age and Covid-19 finally overcame her resilient spirit.

Frieda is survived by her son Thomas (Jill), 3 grandsons (Nicholas, Warren, and Joseph King), 1 great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews.

Burial is at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Bakersfield, CA. A complete obituary/memorial is available online.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 6, 2020.
