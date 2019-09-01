|
GAIL ANITA HUGHES
February 5, 1946 - August 17, 2019
Gail Anita Hughes was born February 5, 1946 to loving parents Carter and Evelyn Hughes in Bakersfield, California. She passed into eternity August 17, 2019 surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and brothers Ron and Gary.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years and love of her life Garry; son Steve Repp (Shelly); grandchildren; Steffani, Shaun, Summer Phillips (Dallas) and great-granddaughter Beretta all of Bakersfield; son Phil Webster (Angie); grandchildren; Julie, Sarah, Lauren and Stephenie all of Colorado Springs, Co; and chosen sister Gay Harlander (Jim) of Bakersfield.
Gail was a graduate of Bakersfield High School and Lufkins Business College with an AA Degree in Business Administration.
She and Garry lived and worked in the greater Los Angeles area for many years before retiring to Bakersfield to be closer to Gail's parents.
Gail and Garry enjoyed travel and visited Europe and as well as extensively traveling in their RV throughout the United States. Gail loved her hometown Bakersfield but loved her little beach get-a-way even more. She really enjoyed the time spent over at the coast.
Gail loved to garden and enjoyed both flower and vegetable gardening. No one could beat her tomatoes and we all looked forward to the yearly crop that lasted well into the fall.
Her eye for detail and talent for art gave us many wonderful handmade gifts through the years that we will always treasure.
Gail had a wonderful sense of humor and a soft heart for those who needed help. She was always there for her loved ones, friends and anyone she could lend a hand to.
She was loved and treasured by all who were blessed to know her.
She leaves an empty Gail-sized hole in our hearts.
A Memorial Services honoring Gail's life is scheduled for 10am Friday, September 6, 2019 at Greenlawn Northeast Chapel, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield CA 93305.
For condolences, please visit: www.greenlawnM-C.com Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast