GAIL DARWIN MIZNER May 6, 1945 - March 28, 2020 Gail Darwin Mizner, 74, passed away in his home in Richfield, UT on March 28, 2020. Gail was born May 6, 1945, in Beloit, Kansas to Marion and Dorothea Mizner. He is the oldest of his three siblings, Lynn (Harold) Hurley, Gregg Mizner, and Grant (Terri) Mizner. During his youth, Gail lived in Kansas, as well as South Dakota, Arizona, Nebraska Arkansas, and California. At the age of 20, in 1965, he was drafted into the Navy and served two years as a Navy SeaBee in Port Hueneme, CA. During his service, he met his wife Carol Redmond; they were married on August 20, 1966, and have been together for 54 years. After having served our country, Gail began work for PG&E as an electrician. He worked for PG&E for 40 years as an electrician, lineman, foreman, troubleman, and instructor. At the time of his retirement, Gail was working in the SCADA department and at the PG&E trade school in Santa Rosa, CA teaching new electricians. During his free time, Gail enjoyed golfing with his friends and volunteering for Civil Air Patrol in the California Wing. Gail was also an accomplished pilot, amassing several hundreds of hours through his service to Civil Air Patrol. Gail is survived by his wife, Carol, his two sons, Darin and David (Leah), and his grandchildren, Josef, Claire, and Julie. Services will be held at the National Cemetery in Bakersfield, CA, with the date to be determined.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 16, 2020.