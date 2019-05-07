|
GAIL PATRICIA "PAT" MARSHALL
February 23, 1942 - April 10, 2019
Pat passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on April 10th after a brief illness. She was a extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Her smile and laughter was infectious and her quick wit and sarcasm lives on in her daughters and grandchildren. She was a lover of life and all of the things that it had to offer.
Pat was born in Butte, Montana to Albert and Montana O'Connor and moved to Bakersfield in 1950. She graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1960 and then Bakersfield College with an Associate of Arts Degree in 1963. She married her husband Wayne in November of 1963 and had two beautiful girls.
Her heart was filled with passion for family, friends and the arts. Being present at her girl's school (Longfellow Elementary) was extremely important and she made a lot of life long friends by her involvement in the PTA, working as a teacher's aid and teaching in the school's art center. Pat was a multi-faceted artist whose interest included a wide range of expression: mosaics, paintings, print making, graphic design, illustrating, jewelry, knitting, quilting, fashion design, sewing, stitchery, and sculpting. She was commissioned to create mosaics throughout Bakersfield; Steven's Sunflower at the Lori Brock Jr. Museum, Madonna and Child in the courtyard at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and St. Francis at St. Francis Parish Elementary School. She will also be remembered as the card lady when she worked part-time as the American Greetings/Hallmark Card merchandiser at Payless Drug and Long's Drug stores. She was a long time member of Creative Stitchery Guild.
Other of life's enjoyments included shopping trips to L.A./Newport with her mother and daughters, camping at the beach; Newport Dunes and Pismo Coast Village. She enjoyed trips with family and friends to the Central Coast, Canada, New Mexico, and Colorado just to name a few. She was grateful to have taken an adventurous trip with girlfriends to Costa Rica where she was proud of herself for zip-lining through the forest canopy. Her trips with Wayne up the Oregon Coast were most cherished.
She was small but mighty and in 2009-2010 fought and won her battle with pancreatic cancer which gave her ten more memorable years with us all.
Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Wayne, her daughters Marci Marshall-Bishop (Dan) and Cami Thurston (Frank), sister Debbie Laramore (Will); precious grandchildren Cassidy, Sydney, Grant, Danielle, DJ, and Dylan, great grandchildren and her sweet dog of 12 years, Roxy.
As she would always sing to her children and grandchildren: "I love you a bushel and a peck. A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck A hug around the neck and a barrel and a heap. A barrel and a heap and I'm talking in my sleep about you...about you...cause I love you a bushel and a peck, you bet your pretty neck I do! Doodle oodle oodle, doodle oodle oodle, do do doodley do."
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 am in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church, 4600 Stockdale Hwy., Bakersfield, CA.