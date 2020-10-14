Galen (Swede) Leaf

September 23, 1927 - October 1, 2020

Our dearest dad and grandpa, Galen (Swede) Leaf, was called to his heavenly home on October 1, 2020. Swede was born in Kingsburg CA to Henning and Julia (Larson) Leaf. He attended school in Kingsburg and graduated from Kingsburg High School in 1946. He enlisted in the Army and served for 18 months which included a tour in the European Theater. In August of 1948, Swede went to work for Chevron and retired after 38 years. He was married to Charlotte (Wagner) for 66 years. They had an action packed and fun filled life together. Swede was known for his ability to tear apart and "fix" something that was working perfectly. He enjoyed his years attending Wood Shop at Taft High School. We are all fortunate to have received the results of his hard work and creativity. Swede was a good Christian man who prayed for his family and read his Bible every day. He was faithful in his attendance at church and was always ready to serve wherever he was needed.

Swede was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte, his siblings Don Leaf, Dorothy Mahr and Frances Hinchey and brothers-in-law Bob Wagner and John Wagner and sister-in-law Bettie Teel. He is survived by his brother Kenneth Leaf and sister Mary Ann Dailey, brother-in-law Harold (Donna) Wagner and sister-in-law Anna Wagner, daughter Linda (Tom) Kaldenberg, sons Gary (Cheryl) Leaf and Stephen Leaf, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandson, Walker, and a great great granddaughter arriving in April. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Dad was a special blessing to his family. The memories we have of him are priceless and beyond compare.

We would like to thank the Heart Hospital and Hoffmann Hospice for their care of our father during his illness. A public viewing will be at Erickson and Brown Funeral Home from 5pm to 8pm on October 15. Dad, Celebration of Life will be at the Fort in Taft on October 18 at 2:00 pm. A private burial will be held earlier.