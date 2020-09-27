GARRY LYNN WEYAND

April 18, 1936- September 13, 2020

On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Garry Weyand passed away at the age of 84. Garry was born on April 18, 1936 in Shafter, Ca. to Wally and Catherine Weyand.

He was raised in Shafter and graduated from Shafter High School. Garry achieved the highest ranking of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts. He attended UC Berkeley and UCSF School of Pharmacy graduating in 1961. He was proud to be an oarsman for the Cal rowing team. Garry served the community for over 40 years as the owner/pharmacist at Rufener's Alta Vista Pharmacy. To this day, former customers come up and let him know how much they missed his excellent care and service the store provided.

Garry was married to Jaime for 37 years whom he met when she called on his store as a Hallmark sales representative. He is the proud father of 2 daughters, Linda Points (Jamie) and Kristin (David) and step-son David Todd Rose. He was blessed to have 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by Sadie, his faithful dog.

Throughout his life, Garry looked forward to planning the next big trip. If it was a ski trip with the group, a European adventure, or family trip to the Coast, he was ready to go. He truly loved to travel with the Danube River cruise being the last overseas adventure. If not a trip to look forward to, the plan called for a Sunday afternoon movie and dinner at Mexicali.

Garry was proceeded in death by his parents and brother Phil.

The family would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to the entire staff at the Hoffman Hospice House on Buena Vista for the kindness shown to Garry.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at the Northeast Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd. on Friday, October 9 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Garry to Hoffman Hospice or a Bakersfield Pet Charity.