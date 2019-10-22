|
|
Gary Milton Arvizu
October 24, 1968 - October 15, 2019
Gary Milton Arvizu passed away after a long illness in Bakersfield, Kern County, California, USA on October 15, 2019. Gary went to be with his Lord at the age of 50. Born October 24, 1968 in Simi Valley, Ventura County, California, USA. Predeceased by Father Julian Arvizu and Siblings: Merlene Mary (Arvizu) Reid, Gerald Leon "Jerry" Arvizu, Karen Kathleen (Arvizu) Creighton. Survived by Mother Mrs. Isabel Valdez (Shearin-Arvizu); Brother Glen (Freddie) Shearin; Daughter, Alyssa Arvizu; Siblings: Gloria Julene "Judy" (Arvizu) Kidwell, Rev. Ronald "Ronnie" Dean Arvizu, Edna Lenora "Lennie" (Arvizu) Vantassel; Niece Mrs. Paloma Shearin (Ivan) Palacios; Great-Nephew Nikolai Palacios. Gary will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery located at 730 East Potomac Avenue, Bakersfield, California, USA, 93307. Graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00AM under the direction of Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles Street, Bakersfield, Kern, California, USA, 93306. Lovingly remembered by his family and friends.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 22, 2019