GARY CLEVELAND
June 4, 1939 - July 8, 2019
Gary Cleveland was born June 4, 1939 and lived an amazing 80 years. He passed peacefully in his home from colon cancer on July 8th, 2019 and joined his beloved wife Janet Cleveland in Heaven.
Gary was survived by his Children Richard, Cheryl and Robert Cleveland, Jason Barnes and Lesa Nylander along with their loving spouses and 12 very loved grandchildren. Gary and Janet loved their life together and now they will love life through eternity.
Per Gary's request there will not be a service. He would rather have donations made to where he donated faithfully throughout his life.
https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 12, 2019