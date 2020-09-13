GARY GALE FRISBEE

October 3, 1941 - September 8, 2020

Gary Gale Frisbee was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on October 3, 1941 to Dolly and Gale Frisbee. He died on September 8, 2020 after a long illness. He lived in Idaho, Oregon, Arizona and California. He was employed in many diverse occupations, including finance, construction, trucking, agricultural research, and finally managing cotton gins in Casa Grande, AZ and Kern County, CA. He achieved a lifelong dream of attending college later in life by earning an AA degree in Forestry from Bakersfield College and a BA degree from Cal State Bakersfield in Sociology at the age of 60. Gary was a devoted Christian, had a great wit, and was kind and loving to everyone he met. He was always supportive of the underdog.

Gary is survived by his loving Swedish wife of 18 years, Sharon Edgmon Frisbee, and three children.

A special thanks to Amiee Brannen, Angela Domingos, Jaimee Goforth, Araceli Mendoza, Andrea Mendoza, Bill Richardson and Bobby Holland for all their help in caring for Gary in the past few months.

Visitation will be held at Greenlawn Mortuary on River Blvd. on Tuesday September 15, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.