Gary George Hohnstein
1944 - 2020
GARY GEORGE HOHNSTEIN
February 26, 1944 - July 7, 2020

Gary George Hohnstein, 76, of Springville passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, after a six year struggle with vascular dementia. Gary was born February 26, 1944, in Portland, Oregon, to George Conrad Hohnstein and Helen Kathryn Romsos (Witherspoon).

He was preceded in death by his birth father (KIA in WWII), his mother, and his father who raised him, James D. Witherspoon. Gary is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol (Dunmire); his daughters Christy (Steve) Choate and Kerry (Ronnie) Priest; his grandchildren Emilie and Aaron Priest, Kelly and Kyle Choate; his brother Grant (Phyllis) Witherspoon and sister Linda Jewelle (Craig) McBride; his nieces Jill McGranahan and Wendy Ford; his nephew Matt Witherspoon; and extended family.

Gary grew up in Downey, CA, attended Cal Poly SLO, and traveled Europe on a motorcycle before he met Carol while working at Xerox. Gary raised his family in Coalinga before they moved to Bakersfield. For 31 years, Gary worked for Getty Oil and Texaco until he retired and moved to Springville in 2000. His piece of heaven on Earth was 10 acres in the Sequoia National Forest.

Gary loved his family, the mountains, and telling stories. He was a stranger to no one and enjoyed trying new things. We are comforted knowing that Gary is free once again to roam and explore. We hope he finds his Bigfoot.

Services will be private.



Published in Bakersfield Californian from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
