GARY IRVIN EBEL

April 4, 1935 - August 30, 2020

Gary Irvin Ebel passed away peacefully on August 30th of complications from Parkinson's Disease. Gary was born April 4, 1935 in Spokane, Washington to Irvin Joseph and Rowena Anne Ebel. The second of two boys, he grew up in Spokane attending St. Xavier's Grammar School, North Central High School and Gonzaga University. Gary earned a Bachelor of Education and later a Master of Education degree.

In 1958, upon graduation from college Gary moved to California with the "Great Teacher Migration" because "it paid $50 a month more than Tacoma". He spent his entire career working in education, the early years as a teacher for the Bakersfield City Schools, then Haven Drive School in Arvin. He spent the last 25 years of his full-time career as a School Psychologist, first for Wasco Union, and then the Bakersfield City School District. Upon retirement in 1995, he worked part time for another 10 years for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools while enjoying travel and other hobbies.

Gary met Bobbie Sue Kocks at a teacher's meeting at the Education Center on Baker Street in 1961. They dated and were married at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on August 18, 1962. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Susan, Darryl and David.

Dad was a devout Catholic. The family attended St. Joseph's Church for many years before re-joining Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish. Dad was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 977 for over 50 years. He held all the officer positions including Past Grand Knight as well as being a member of the 4th Degree. The thing dad was most proud of was that all his children continued to attend weekly mass with their families as adults and practice their faith.

Upon his retirement, Gary and Bobbie travelled regularly. They made several trips to Europe, took numerous cruises as well many road trips across the United States and Canada.

Dad had a big interest in aviation and classic cars. For years, he drove his 1956 Thunderbird and 1965 Mustang convertible around town and in various parades. Dad served in the Washington and California Air National Guards working on radar systems on F-86 Sabres and F-89 Scorpions. Upon retirement, dad was active for nearly 20 years at the Minter Field Air Museum, serving on the Board of Directors and helping organize numerous Warbirds in Action Airshows.

Gary was one of the nicest and friendliest guys you would ever meet. He had an infectious smile and a twinkle in his eye. His family often commented that people seemed to know him wherever he went. In addition to his involvement in the community, his church, his career, and his family, he made time donate over 27 gallons of blood to the Houchin Community Blood Bank.

Gary adored his wife Bobbie through 58 years of marriage and was so proud of his family. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He and Bobbie attended all their children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events which were a great source of enjoyment for them.

Gary is preceded in passing by his parents "Jack" and "Tootles" Ebel and his brother Richard John. He is survived by his wife Bobbie, his children, Susan Guggiana (Rick) of Santa Rosa, Darryl Ebel (Patsy) of Bakersfield and David Ebel (James) of Carlsbad, as well as four grandchildren, Katherine and Madeline Ebel, and Marc and Luc Guggiana.

The family would like to thank all the staff at The Pointe at Summit Hills for their care through these difficult COVID times and Marianne with Hoffman Hospice for her compassion.

A Funeral Mass will be held on the lawn at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Saturday, September 12, at 9:00 AM. Please bring a mask and chair if you would like to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Saint Vincent de Paul Center.