GARY JAY COSTELLO SR.

December 23, 1953 - April 26, 2020 Gary Jay Costello Sr. passed peacefully in his home on Sunday, April 26, 2020, after an 8-month battle with cancer. Gary Sr. was born in Avenal, CA. on December 23, 1953, and resided in Bakersfield, CA where he worked as a welder for 20 years. He later started his own business in the propane industry, specializing in DOT testing and fabrication. Eventually, he found a passion for real estate and spent much of his time in a tractor developing his properties. In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing in Mexico, camping in the desert, visiting Montana, and working on many projects. Gary met many life-long friends during his travels. He was the hardest worker anyone could have ever met and is going to be truly missed by all who knew him. Gary enjoyed the simple things in life and his motto was: "Life is real simple, you just have to do what has to be done first, then you can work on what you want, if you put off priorities, you will never get to do the things you want to do". Gary's family would like to thank the doctors at Rio Bravo Cancer Center and Optimal Hospice for their care. Gary Sr. is survived by his son Gary Costello Jr., daughter-in-law Stephane Costello and son Alan Costello. His grandchildren, Glyniel Costello-Brown, Brian Costello, William Costello, and Nicholas Costello. Gary Sr. is also survived by his sister Rhonda Basset and is preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Darlene Costello and sister Karen Richardson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, please contact the family at garyseniormemorial@gmail.com for further details.



