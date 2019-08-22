|
GARY LLOYD GROMER
September 4, 1937 - August 14, 2019
Gary was born in Bakersfield, CA and raised in Taft, CA by his father and mother, Carl & Elinor Gromer, with his older brother, Charles, and older sister, Joan. Dad attended Taft High School and was a player on the school's football team. Dad was shy but he knew he had to ask out the prettiest girl he had ever seen, Lyleen Lillian O'Brien. They quickly fell in love, got married and lived in an apartment above his parents' garage in Taft, while working 2 jobs and attending Taft College at night. Dad remembered the first time Mom tried to make spaghetti for dinner, she didn't know to drain the noodles before adding the tomato sauce, saying it was watery, but he ate it, because he loved the excitement she showed when she told him she made dinner. Mom got much, much better at cooking over the 58 years they were married.
In 1956, while living in Taft, Dad & Mom welcomed their first born, a son, Gary LLoyd Gromer, who had Mom's curly hair and Dad's blue eyes. After graduating college, Dad worked for Bank of America as an Operations Manager. Dad's job took them to Tulare, CA and in 1959, the family of 3 became a family of 4 with the birth of their second son, Guy Brian Gromer, who was quiet like Dad but had the fiery Irish spirit of Mom. Returning to Bakersfield, Gary & Lyleen and the boys welcomed their only daughter, Carleen Gaye Gromer, in 1962, and the day she was born Dad said she looked like a toad with her knees bent and round belly, and the nickname 'Toad' stuck with her through the years.
Dad had the opportunity to be his own boss and opened a Standard (Chevron) Station on White Lane in Bakersfield. Later, he opened an American Gas Station across the street on White Lane. Gary was the mechanic, Lyleen kept the books, their sons, Gary & Guy, worked at the station pumping gas and on weekends, their daughter, Carleen, helped pump gas, too. When Dad ordered his work shirts he was asked what nametag would he like on them, he answered 'Zero. None. No name.' All of his work shirts came back with the name 'Zero' on them, which became Dad's nickname from that day forward. Later, Dad opened Zero Tolerance Automotive, working alongside as mechanics were sons, Gary & Guy, and good friend, Greg.
Family was always Dad's first priority, making sure to always be home for dinner and loudly saying as he entered the house "Dad's home!" As a family, we spent Christmases with our grandmas & grandpas, Thanksgiving with our Aunts & Uncles and cousins, and The 4th of July with our neighborhood block-party BBQ and Fireworks. Our neighborhood was special, with Dad & Mom's best friends, Gary & Carol Herndon and their kids, David & Robin, whom we would go on family vacations every year to the beach and camp in the dunes and ride our beach buggy. One particular 4th of July, Dad and Gary Herndon had mini-bike races and Dad cheated by running over Gary Herndon to win the race.
Dad was our family's hero and on August 14, 2019, he became our angel and was finally re-united with our mom for eternity. Dad was preceded in death by his mother, Elinor (1988); his father, Carl (1996); his brother, Charles (1997); and his beautiful bride/wife, Lyleen (2014). Missing Dad but continuing to share his memory are his sister, Gwennlyn Joan Ferrel (Greg); son, Gary Gromer (Ann); son, Guy Gromer; daughter, Carleen Loveless (Wiley); Grandkids, Hollie Page, Ben Page, Jaclyn Hernandez (Rudy), Lyndsy Weikel (Rich), Neeley Hatridge (Nic), Tammy Mendel, Nick Pierucci; Great-grandkids, Isabela Navarro, Dylan Page, Aidan & Alex Hernandez, Emma Holly & Boston & Logan Weikel, Nixon & Noah Hatridge, Cadison & MercAnn Mendel, Victoria, Makayla, Gavin, Rylee, Cabe & Andrew Pierucci. The entire Gromer family wishes to thank all the wonderful and thoughtful people at Hoffmann Hospice, especially Jessica and Elizabeth; and our private caregiver, Darlene.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Lane, with a private gathering for family and friends following the service at the Greenlawn Celebration of Life Center, Building D.