Gary Redstone
GARY REDSTONE
April 9, 1940 - August 15, 2020

Gary Redstone was born on April 9th, 1940. He passed away peacefully on August 15th, 2020 in his home near his family after a tough, but courageous battle with cancer. He was 80 years old.

Gary was a great father and loyal husband who always put his family first, and lived life his way with love and without regret. Watching sports, golfing, and making his yearly fishing trip to Mammoth, with his brother-in-law and best friend, Al Heyart, were some of the activities he truly enjoyed. He is without a doubt looking down on family and friends, with a Keystone in hand and the familiar grin that we all remember.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Beth Redstone.

Gary is survived by his wife of 58 years, Vicki Redstone. He is also survived by: son, Darren and wife Jeanette, son Beau and wife Cindy, and youngest son, Marty Redstone. He also leaves behind his only brother, Bob Redstone, and grandchildren: Taylor, Ryan, Tori and Garrett.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 13, 2020.
