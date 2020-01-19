|
|
GARY SANDERS
June 2, 1943 - January 3, 2020
Gary Sanders was born on June 2, 1943, and passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2020.
Gary was a gentle soul who would help anyone in need. A Vietnam Veteran who proudly served in the Army for over 20 years. Gary was a member of the post 97 and loved all things military.
He is survived by his wife Jackie Sanders, his son George Sanders, daughter Jessica Shields and sister Darlene Van Hoy.
Gary will be honored on Monday January 27, at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 19, 2020