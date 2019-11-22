|
GARY STEPHEN FUSSEL SR.
September 16, 1950 - November 18, 2019
A funeral service will be held on November 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Southwest's Celebration of Life Center, 2739 Panama Lane in Bakersfield for Gary Stephen Fussel Sr., 69, who died in Los Angeles following complications during heart surgery.
Gary was one of two children born to Roy and Barbara Fussel in Bakersfield. A graduate of West High School where he played basketball, Gary also enjoyed the Friday night lights of high school football. Long after he graduated, his favorite past time was to take in a Vikings game, eventually attending other westside ones as well.
Gary developed an interest in cars in his 40s, belonged to a local Corvette club for many years and enjoyed attending car shows. He founded Fussel Chevrolet in Taft and later operated a small auto brokerage. Somewhat of a serial entrepreneur, his last endeavor was a Kona Ice shaved ice truck business.
He made us laugh, made everyone feel like a friend and his outgoing, fun-loving personality endeared him to many. Gary was a hard worker but found relaxation seated inside his favorite restaurants Mexicali and Wool Growers.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Kathy, his brother Dean Fussel and sister-in-law Karen, his former spouse Jane Cormier, his children Gary Fussel Jr., Brian Fussel, granddaughters Sydney and Brinkley Fussel, his stepsons T. J. McCall and his wife Christi, Josh Bankston and his wife Kristin, and his step grandchildren Brady and Gavin Bankston.
Special thanks to the medical team at Keck Hospital of USC in Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, Gary's memory may be honored with a donation to the , www.2.heart.org .
alifesstory.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019