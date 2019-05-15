|
GARY TYRONE HOOD
February 23, 1948 - April 30, 2019
Gary Tyrone Hood passed away quietly at home with wife Joann, after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Gary was born to Karl and Elva Hood. Gary's driving career spanned over 30 years. Making lifelong friends, making sure all the guys were ok! His handle is Moon Doggie.
When the kids were young he enjoyed going to Pismo Dunes Sand Highway or water skiing at the lake. The best time was the Colorado vacation.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Joann; children Michael, Andrea, John, and Thomas; grandchildren Cody, Jacob, Noah, Riley and Bryce; sister Janice Huckaby (J.R.), brother Donny and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Adolph and Wayne.
Gary was an honest man, hardworking man, a good man.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations under his name to CBCC.
A small gathering will be held Saturday, May 18 from 11am - 2pm. at the East Bakersfield Veteran's Hall, 2101 Ridge Rd.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 15, 2019