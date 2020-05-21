GARY W. SCOTT

November 17, 1936 - May 11, 2020 Gary was born on November 17, 1936, and went to be with his Lord on May 11, 2020. There he was reunited with his beloved daughter, Sherry Taylor. Gary married his first love, Wanda Smith, and they enjoyed 62 years of a very special love affair. His family includes wife Wanda, daughter Sherry, sons, Gary Scott Jr. and Mike Scott (Tiffany), and son-in-law Tim Taylor (Tracy). Grandchildren: Christina (Luke), Aaron, Ashley, Kayla, Toni, Taylor, Julia, Luke, Caitlyn, Kyle, Brooke, Kenly, and Lexi. 5 great-grandchildren, and a special cousin, Reva. He was a special man, blessed with a brilliant mind. He loved deeply and was deeply loved. We will miss him always. Our family is very grateful to Sherry and Luz, and the entire staff of Optimal Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Gary. A graveside celebration of Gary's life will be held at Greenlawn Southwest on Friday, May 22 at 12:30pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store