Gary W. Scott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARY W. SCOTT
November 17, 1936 - May 11, 2020 Gary was born on November 17, 1936, and went to be with his Lord on May 11, 2020. There he was reunited with his beloved daughter, Sherry Taylor. Gary married his first love, Wanda Smith, and they enjoyed 62 years of a very special love affair. His family includes wife Wanda, daughter Sherry, sons, Gary Scott Jr. and Mike Scott (Tiffany), and son-in-law Tim Taylor (Tracy). Grandchildren: Christina (Luke), Aaron, Ashley, Kayla, Toni, Taylor, Julia, Luke, Caitlyn, Kyle, Brooke, Kenly, and Lexi. 5 great-grandchildren, and a special cousin, Reva. He was a special man, blessed with a brilliant mind. He loved deeply and was deeply loved. We will miss him always. Our family is very grateful to Sherry and Luz, and the entire staff of Optimal Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Gary. A graveside celebration of Gary's life will be held at Greenlawn Southwest on Friday, May 22 at 12:30pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved