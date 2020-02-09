Home

Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1254 Business 35 N.
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 624-0500

Gene "Doug" Starr


1931 - 2020
GENE "DOUG" STARR
December 12, 1931 - January 30, 2020

Gene "Doug" Starr, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in San Marcos, TX. Doug was born on December 12, 1931 in Blair, OK, to Alonzo B. Starr and Mattie B. Lillard Starr.

Doug married his high school sweetheart LaDonna Mae Smith, and they were married for 67 years until her passing in 2018. Doug proudly served in the United States Air Force and was also a proud and devoted member of the Eagles. He enjoyed playing baseball as well as golf.

Doug is reunited with his parents, his wife, and two of his daughters, Linda Starr and Vicki Quinn, also his great grandson, Austin Harrelson.

Doug is survived by his daughter, Brenda Starr Katt and son in law Jeff Katt; grandchildren Chad Harrelson, Danelle Lowry and husband Rocky, Amber Bonnett, Bryan Quinn and wife Rachel, Kami Lankford and husband Shaun, Brent Quinn and wife Nicole, Breanna Reynolds; 12 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. He also leaves behind his two sisters, Mary "Jody" Blalock and Cora Starr.

Per Doug's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doug's name to the in honor of his daughters, Linda and Vicki.

www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 9, 2020
