Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Riverside National Cemetery
22495 Van Buren Blvd.
Riverside, CA
Geneva Chealander


GENEVA MARIE CHEALANDER
July 16, 1922  - May 9, 2019

Geneva Marie Chealander, 96, of Chesterfield, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Steven Chealander and his wife, Rebecca and Harold Chealander and his wife, Debra; daughter, Janet Chealander Reinka; grandchildren, Ann Lapinsky, Lael Gross, Christopher Reinka and Jennifer Lockley; great-grandchildren, Harrison, Grace, Zoe, Averie, Elijah and McKayla. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Col. Allan B. Chealander, USAF Ret. and her parents, John and Virginia Young.

A graveside service will be held at 10:31 a.m. on May 17, 2019 at the Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 15, 2019
