GENEVA KATHERINE PETERSON
August 19, 1924 - May 6, 2020 Geneva Katherine Peterson, 95, passed away May 6, 2020 at San Joaquin Valley Hospital in Bakersfield, CA. She was born on August 19, 1924 in Hawley, Texas to Willie B. Withers and Donnie O. Price. Geneva attended Hermleigh High School and graduated in 1942 lettering in basketball and volleyball. After high school, she attended college courses in accounting. Geneva married Boyce W. Peterson December 1, 1945 in Colorado City, Texas. The couple honeymooned in California and eventually moved to Wasco. Geneva worked as a bookkeeper for Petersons Shell Service Station and Garage in Wasco for 27 years. She also worked as a librarian for Wasco High School for 15 years. Geneva enjoyed travelling, and crafting and donated many of her quilts, mittens, hats and scarves to assist veterans, cancer patients, and the women's shelters. Geneva was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Boyce W. Peterson and her daughter Bonnie F. Simpson as well as her 4 siblings, Calvin, Quest, Theston and Jean Newman. She is survived by her daughter Sandra E. Soles and husband, Stuart of Bakersfield; 3 grandchildren, Ranel Caudle and her children, Tory, Christopher, Katherine, and Rainey, Derek Simpson and his children, Karlee, Derek, and Dustin, and Leslie Thompson and her children, Kyrstee and Kaden, as well as 4 great-great grandchildren. Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cambria Post 442 Woman's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 732, Cambria, CA, 93428 or the American Cancer Society, 1831 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA, 93301.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 15, 2020.