GENEVIEVE "JENNIE" FELIX
March 12, 1917 - October 14, 2019
Jennie was born on March 12, 1917 in the small town of Smelter, Texas to Joaquin Gonzalez and Maria Luz Rodriguez Gonzalez. Her family moved to McFarland, CA where she met the love of her life, Cipriano Fernandez Felix. The two were married for 69 years until her husband passed away 4 days before their 70th anniversary.
Throughout her marriage, Jennie was a hardworking housewife who made sure her 6 children were well taken care of while Cipriano worked day and night at the local movie theatre to provide for the family. Not only did Jennie care deeply for her family, but she was also a generous woman treating anybody who stepped into her home to a warm heart and a hot meal.
Jennie is preceded in death by her husband Cipriano Felix and daughter Lena Ott. She is survived by a long legacy which includes her 5 children, Virgie Urias, Mary Lou Lopez, Richard Felix, Bea Combs and Beverley Chavez. Multiple generations include 26 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and 40 great-great grandchildren.
As a centenarian, at the age of 102, she was able to find peace and comfort during her last years, and with family by her side she took the Lord's hand on October 14th, 2019.
The family would like to thank Hoffman Hospice staff and Nida Salon for their compassionate and loving care.
Services will be held on Friday, October 25th beginning at 10:30 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12300 Reina Rd Bakersfield, CA. Burial to follow at Delano Cemetery, 627 Austin St., Delano, CA beginning at 2:00 pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 20, 2019