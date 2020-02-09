|
GENEVIEVE "GENNY" GRIMM
October 31, 1928 - February 2, 2020
Genny went peacefully in her sleep on February 2, 2020 and is now with her Lord. Genny was born in Hector, CA on October 31, 1928.
She worked for Pacific Bell Telephone Co. and AT&T from the age of 16, and retired after 36 years.
She is survived by her husband Dick Grimm of 67 years, her 3 children, Richard Grimm and Kathy, David and Sheral Grimm, and Francine and John Cato. She was also blessed with grandchildren, Jennifer, Andrea, Ryan, Trevor and Zachary; and 2 great grandchildren, Caden and Rio.
Genny enjoyed helping others, being around all her grandkids and spending time learning and studying about her Lord Jesus. She also enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.
Genny's loss will be felt by many. Wife, mother, grandma and friend will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Service will be held at LDS Church on Real Rd., February 13, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 9, 2020