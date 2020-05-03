GEORGE ARTHUR DAOUTIS
January 25, 1930 - April 28, 2020 George Arthur Daoutis was born in his family home on Monterey Street in Bakersfield, California on January 25, 1930 to Greek immigrant parents, Eleftherios and Pauline Daoutis. George attended local schools in Bakersfield and Delano and graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1948. Following graduation, George joined the U.S. Navy at the end of 1948 and within months of being honorably discharged in 1950, he was called back to serve in the Korean War, and departed on the LST-827 from San Diego, California on January 27, 1951, just 2 days after turning 21. George's rank was Radioman and the ship was assigned to the Korean supply run that carried supplies from Japan to Pusan, Ulsan, and Inchon. In May of 1953 George was once again honorably discharged. Upon his return home to Bakersfield, George worked for Southern Pacific Railroad then later began his 37-year career as a Lineman with Pacific Bell, retiring in 1992. In 1955, George met his future wife, Mary Anna Michael at St. George Greek Orthodox Church and the couple were married on September 2, 1956. Within their first year of marriage, George and Mary became instant parents to Mary's younger siblings, Christine Michael and Ernest Michael. The births of their own three children followed with Andrea born in 1959, Paula in 1961 and Jimmy in 1963. Throughout his life, George was surrounded by his loving family and close friends and celebrated an abundance of memorable occasions from weddings, baptisms, birthday parties, vacations, and Greek Festivals. George was dearly loved by so many in his church and community, but none more than his family, who surrounded his bedside when he passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. George was preceded in death by his beloved son, Jimmy Daoutis, parents, Eleftherios and Pauline Daoutis Harris, brothers John and Jim Daoutis, and sister Anastasia Horton. George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Daoutis, daughters Andrea & Paula Daoutis, grandsons Jimmy & Brandon Daoutis, granddaughter Jennifer Pessin, nieces Margo Daoutis & Kathleen Horton, nephews Rick Daoutis & Tom Horton, sister-in-law Christine Michael Shelley, Brother-in-law Ernest Michael, and sister Elizabeth (Bessie) Doremus, and many other extended family and dear friends. Sadly, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, funeral and interment is limited to immediate family members only. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. www.doughtycalhounomeara.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 3, 2020.