|
|
GEORGE B. HIBBARD
1934 - 2020
George Barry Hibbard passed away on January 1, 2020. George was born in Boston, Massachusetts and grew up in Milton Mass., a suburb of Boston.
George took his talents to East Lansing, Michigan where he played football for the Michigan State Spartans (MSU) and earned his Bachelor's, Masters and PhD. Most importantly, he met Anne a fellow Spartan and his wife of 54 years.
In 1968 George accepted the position of Dean of Students at the new California Sate College at Bakersfield that officially opened in 1970.
George and Anne were a great team. They fell in love with Bakersfield, embraced the Blue and Gold of CSUB and became woven into the social fabric of the community. George lived by the mantra; service above self. He loved the students at the university, was passionate about helping them find their path and creating their definition of success. Always offering witty (solicited and unsolicited) advice and anecdotes to anchor his points of wisdom.
George will be remembered for his positive outlook on life, his willingness to help others find solutions to difficult problems, his commitment to his family and for his smile. His 3 sons; Barry, Brad and Dan and his grandchildren, Logan, George, Giselle and Kayden will dearly miss "Pops" George's character and wisdom will live on through the legacy of his boy's and the brotherhood of their friends.
Close friends and family will be gathering on Friday, February 21st at the Bakersfield National Cemetery from 2:00 - 2:20 PM followed by Memorial Service at the Dore Theater on the campus of CSUB at 4:00 PM. The family would like to acknowledge the care team's at Adventist Health, Rosewood and Pacifica senior living....your empathy and compassionate care was greatly appreciated.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 16, 2020