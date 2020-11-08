GEORGE H. BARNETT

November 17, 1928 - October 28, 2020

George Barnett was born and raised in Bakersfield, Ca. After graduating High School at New Mexico Military Institute he attended St Mary's College and completed his education at New Mexico Military Institute. After joining the US Army he met the love of his life, Linda McNutt while stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. They were married in 1952. After his honorable discharge from the military George and Linda returned to Bakersfield and he joined his father in the family business; Barnett Goodyear Tire. In the early 1970's George, along with his friend, Fred Clad was instrumental in bringing the first BMW/Fiat auto dealership to Bakersfield. In 1978 he began a new career in Commercial Real Estate and along with his brother, Dick, was instrumental in the development of the Bakersfield Auto Mall which opened in 1985. In his retirement years George took up calf roping and he and Linda enjoyed traveling around California for various competitions.

George was preceded in death by his children, George Jr., Dan, Romaine, and Lois. George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Linda, his children Jane Hildebrand (Jeff), Dixie Blackburn (Gary), Sally Campbell (Murray) and Buckley. Grandchildren Nick and Laura Kovacevich, Paula Reynal, Kelly Barnett, Bob and Marie Hildebrand, Mary Blackburn, and Mary Kate and John Campbell and several great grandchildren. A special thanks to long time housekeeper Gabby and Dr. Tim Sill for their friendship and comfort over many years.

Visitation will be at 4pm and Rosary at 6pm on Thursday November 12th at Basham/Hopson Funeral Home at 620 Oregon St. Funeral Service will be held at George's long time parish church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 124 Columbus St. at 10 am on Friday November 13th. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in George's name.