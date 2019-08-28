|
GEORGE BERNARD OASTLER
January 22, 1944 - August 15, 2019
George Bernard Oastler, 75, passed away with his family at his side on August 15,2019 in Bakersfield, CA. After his long struggle with congestive heart and kidney failure, he is now at peace with our lord in heaven.
George was born in Utica, New York on January 22, 1944. He was the youngest of three children, and the only son born to Bernard R. Oastler and Stella D. (Marchefka) Oastler. George was raised in Utica and graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1962. George went on to study Business Administration at the University of Western Kentucky and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1967. He served as a Specialist (SP-4) in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1970. George was honored for his military service and received the following medals: Vietnam Campaign, Vietnam Service, National Defense Services, Army Commendation, and Good Conduct. George began his career as a civil servant with the Social Security Administration and worked as an operational supervisor. After 37 years of service, George retired in 2004.
George touched the lives of so many individuals. He had a heart of gold and was willing to give the shirt off his back to a friend in need. He was an avid New York Yankee and Giants fan that loved to dance to the "Duke of Earl" and other golden "oldie" tunes with his granddaughter. He had a voice that carried and was well-known for his "Birthday Zooms." His contagious laugh and smile will be missed dearly by those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
George leaves behind his daughters, Shannon Oastler and Michelle Oastler-Grass; granddaughter, Christina Grass; son-in law, David Grass; sister, Laurel (Oastler) Zogby, brother-in law, Kamil Zogby; seven nephews and nieces: Charles Zogby, Kamil Zogby Jr., Karen Zogby, Christina (Ruggerio) Kallasy, Kevin Zogby, Andrea Ruggerio, and Curtis Walker; brother-in law, Robert Walker; sister-in law, Dawn Land-Walker; and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Oastler; his mother, Stella Oastler; his sister, Joyce (Oastler) Ruggerio, and brother-in law, Joseph Ruggerio.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd in Arvin, CA 93203 on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:15 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the American Kidney Fund.