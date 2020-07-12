George Eick

GEORGE F. EICK

May 30, 1941 - June 2, 2020

George F. Eick, 79 of Bakersfield, CA passed away after a battle with bladder cancer in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on June 2, 2020.

Frank is survived by his wife Vicki of 55 years, daughter and son in law Dana & Kenny Baird, son and daughter in law, Yale & Amber Eick, brother John Eick, and grandchildren Ryely Eick, Shelby Baird, Devon Baird, and Wyatt Eick.

Frank was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Frank was born on May 30, 1941 in Chicago, IL. The son of William Eick and Dorothy Thompson, raised in Oak Park, IL and attend Fenwick High School playing football and baseball. He would meet the love of his life, Vicki while working in the hospitality industry in Oakland, CA. They would return to Oak Park, IL to raise their children and later move to Ventura, CA where he would take a position at Ventura Coastal and then with Pepsi as a Safety Manager.

A special thank you goes out to all his wonderful friends, cousins and family who help create wonderful memories for our dad, who loved to recall all the good old times. Family members will be scattering Frank's ashes in a private ceremony. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Bakersfield Pet Food Pantry.