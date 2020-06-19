GEORGE ELIAS LOZANO

December 4, 1965 - March 30, 2020

George Elias Lozano was born on December 4th, 1965 and passed away on March 30, 2020.

He is survived by his mother Connie Lozano, his longtime girlfriend Melissia Rivera, his brother Jon Anthony Lozano, his sister Terri Garcia, his brother in-law George Garcia and many nieces and nephews.

His humor, smile and laughter will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Until we see him again with our Lord and Savior Jesus!