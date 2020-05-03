GEORGE L WHITE JR.

October 4, 1954 - April 10, 2020 George L White Jr., 65, passed on April 10th, 2020 at home with his family by his side. George was born on October 4th, 1954 at Miss Freise's maternity hospital in Bakersfield, California to George White Sr. and Joan White of Shafter, California. In High School George, nicknamed "White Owl", excelled in track and field specializing in pole vaulting while setting records that remain unrivaled today. In 1973 he graduated from Shafter High School and enrolled in the Army where he served in Germany for two years. Upon returning stateside, he moved to Bakersfield where he built a family and worked in the oil fields for 35 years, spending the last 10 years with Eagle Trucking and Crane hauling drilling rigs. George was a hardworking family man and a loving husband. He possessed a love for animals and never met a dog he didn't like or that didn't like him. He enjoyed golfing, basketball, softball, and was a die-hard Raiders fan. He also had a passion for anything related to cars, Texas Hold'em, and barbequing. He will be remembered by family and friends as a dependable, loving, and hardworking individual. He is survived by his parents; George White Sr and Joan White, his wife; June White; his three children; Allen White, Charles White, Kimberly White, and their spouses, his sister and brother in law; Diana and Paul Coburn, and 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. George was preceded in death by his grandparents; Charles and Dorothy Miller, Granddaughter Anneliese White, and in-laws Tom and Bess Groves. A celebration of life is scheduled at Greenlawn Southwest on June 5, 2020, at 10:00 am with a reception to follow. Jim Neal will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate George's life. The family would like to thank Dr. Alan Cartmell, Alan Thomas PA, Jackie Sanchez MA, all the nurses and staff at CBCC. Jeff and Mindy Dye at Eagle Trucking and Crane for support as well as Optimal Hospice, and the family, and friends who supported him through his final days. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Animal Rescue Boxers, Mutts, and Wigglebutts at 4217 Cyclone Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93313.



