|
|
GEORGE LOUIS STREIT
July 28, 1932 - September 25, 2019
After a long battle with Alzheimers, George can now rest in peace. A New York native, his life was full of adventure, education, and work that he loved. After serving in the United States Navy, he graduated from NYU and began his career as a Mechanical Engineer.
He is survived by his children: Lori Streit Glagola (Bruce), Jackie McAndrews (Pat), Steven Streit (Wendy), and step daughter Kimberly Dale Crawford (Allan). He has 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Married to Joy Siler Dale for 39 years. Life was full of travel, golf, friends, and love.
No funeral services are planned. Remembrance of George will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimers Foundation.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 28, 2019