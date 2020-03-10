|
George S. Gillam, Jr. III was 87 years old when he passed away from congestive heart failure on February 27, 2020. He was born in Glendale, California to George S. Gillam, Jr. II and Dorothy Pearl Baxter Gillam. He was a beloved only son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He met the love of his life, Ruth Muller Kidd and they married January 27, 1962.
He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws Kay K. Kidd and Bessie V. Lepper Kidd.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth M. Gillam, son Gregory D. Leiser with wife Laura Leiser, son Scott K. Gillam with wife Kimmberly A. Gillam, daughter Lori B. Gillam-Barnes with husband Steven A. Barnes and son Jeffery G. Gillam with wife Gladys A. Gillam and Grandchildren Timothy L. Barnes, Jennifer D. Barnes, Ashland M. Gillam, Eric K. Leiser, and Jeffrey R. Leiser.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:00PM – 9:00PM, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, CA 93306. Services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00AM, at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel. For more information please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020